ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

