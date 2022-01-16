Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $37,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

