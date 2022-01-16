Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.91% from the company’s previous close.

ATRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

