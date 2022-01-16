Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.