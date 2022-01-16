Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Lowered to €28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €52.00 ($59.09) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.79.

AEXAY stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Atos has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

