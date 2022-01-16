AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.17). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 194,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

