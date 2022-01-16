Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Head-To-Head Comparison

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58% Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68%

This table compares AcuityAds and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.50 $2.76 million $0.18 17.89 Autohome $1.33 billion 3.44 $521.87 million $3.81 9.41

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60 Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 222.98%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $58.69, indicating a potential upside of 63.71%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Autohome.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autohome beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

