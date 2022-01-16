Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.