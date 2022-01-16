AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,038.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,959.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,752.79. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.