Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

