AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.9% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $380.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.78.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

AxoGen Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

