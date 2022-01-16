Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.75. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 9,029 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

