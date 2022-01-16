AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

AXTI opened at $8.54 on Friday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

