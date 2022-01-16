Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

BBLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. Babylon has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

