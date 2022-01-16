BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 644 ($8.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.76) to GBX 555 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 613.80 ($8.33).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON:BA opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 558.88. The company has a market capitalization of £18.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.57).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.