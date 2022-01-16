BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 2,543,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.9 days.

BAESF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 8,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

