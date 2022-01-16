Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

