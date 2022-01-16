Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Head to Head Analysis

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hancock Whitney and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 1 1 3.00 Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Banner has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.04%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Banner.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27% Banner 30.76% 11.71% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hancock Whitney pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.45 -$45.17 million $4.84 11.36 Banner $617.76 million 3.68 $115.93 million $5.43 12.22

Banner has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Banner on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

