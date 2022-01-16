Barclays Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $275.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.