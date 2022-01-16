Barclays Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $275.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

