Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,682,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

