Barclays PLC Buys 22,549 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day moving average of $222.35. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

