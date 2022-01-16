Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

