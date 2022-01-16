Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.23 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,168. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

