Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

INCY stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.