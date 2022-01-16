Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,741 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 706,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 449,766 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.