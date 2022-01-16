Barclays Raises Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,500 ($61.08) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($67.87) to GBX 5,500 ($74.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,392 ($73.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,793.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,174.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34). The stock has a market cap of £87.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.39), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,730.99). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 over the last 90 days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

