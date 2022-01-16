Barclays Trims Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Target Price to CHF 650

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $650.00.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $71.63 on Friday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.