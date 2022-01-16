Barclays Upgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $367.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $393.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.03.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $289.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock valued at $749,422,907. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

