BASIC Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and $1.10 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

