Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

BSET stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

