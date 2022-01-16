BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as low as C$7.51. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 171,187 shares changing hands.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

The company has a market cap of C$839.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

