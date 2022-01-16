Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.35

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 16851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

