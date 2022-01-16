Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.30 ($82.16).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €58.18 ($66.11) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.26 and a 200-day moving average of €65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

