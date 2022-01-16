Berenberg Bank Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 300

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

