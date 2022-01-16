Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,566. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

