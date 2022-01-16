Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.94. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 825,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

