BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,713 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.