Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of BIG opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

