Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

