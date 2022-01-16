BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $60,000.00. BioCardia also posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $580,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 5.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 127,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,982. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

