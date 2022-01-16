Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.06 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB opened at $239.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

