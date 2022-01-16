Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $249.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

