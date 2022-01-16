Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $249.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.99.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
