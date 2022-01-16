Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $14.05 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $480.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

