BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $682,767.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.