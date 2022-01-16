Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 3,721 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.89 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

