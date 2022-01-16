BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSU stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.51. 184,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,384. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

