BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,752,935 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sunrun worth $1,135,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

