BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $979,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 230,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 41,433 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

