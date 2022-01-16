BlackRock Inc. Has $994.21 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Evergy worth $994,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.