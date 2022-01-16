BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,338,140 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $1,021,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

